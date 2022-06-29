Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Sells 2,584 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 26.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned 0.77% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $34,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.