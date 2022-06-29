Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.11 billion and approximately $604.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00265198 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002335 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003731 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

