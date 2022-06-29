Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.60 and traded as low as C$6.25. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 218,048 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$725.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

