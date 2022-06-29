Donut (DONUT) Market Capitalization Tops $94,072.62

Donut (DONUT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. Donut has a market cap of $94,072.62 and $33.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00178478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.01280933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars.

