DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $90.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

NYSE DASH opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $4,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,190.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,173 shares of company stock worth $16,562,144. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in DoorDash by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,866,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,262,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in DoorDash by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,695,000 after acquiring an additional 486,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DoorDash by 834.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 126,998 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

