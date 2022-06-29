DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 4321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

DRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 24.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

