DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 4321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
DRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
