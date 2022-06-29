Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading Down 0.3%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.32. 2,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

