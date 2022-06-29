Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 66,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,497. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after buying an additional 225,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after buying an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

