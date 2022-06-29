Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.02

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 5963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.