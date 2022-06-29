Dynamite Market Capitalization Tops $5,341.34 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $5,341.34 and approximately $26,058.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00266571 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002446 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.01952296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

