Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.29. 33,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,624. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $151.32 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

