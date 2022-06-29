Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 9,030 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,906,641. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

