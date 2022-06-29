Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORIX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,861. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

