Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 585 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $168,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,472. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

