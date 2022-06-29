Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 6,120 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ONEOK by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 45,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

