Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 656 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 74,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

