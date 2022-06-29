Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $35.74 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,321,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 248,908 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 2.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 51,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

