Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.37. 18,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,501. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $259.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

