Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $105.33. 28,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.