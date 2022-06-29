Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 139,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

