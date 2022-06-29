Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Position Raised by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Ebix makes up approximately 2.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $48,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 91,925 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $541.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

