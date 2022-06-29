Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,471,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $177.58. 1,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

