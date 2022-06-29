Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 350 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,292. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

