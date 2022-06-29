Edward Screven Sells 419,174 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,072,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

