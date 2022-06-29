Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

