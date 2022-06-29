Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,138 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 19.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,798,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,775 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 213,140 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,410,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 342,072 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,577. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

