Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.94. 14,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,692. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

