Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,979 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

