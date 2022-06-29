Ellevest Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,846. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

