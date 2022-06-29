Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RS opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

