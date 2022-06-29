Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

