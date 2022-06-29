Ellevest Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

