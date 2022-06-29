Ellevest Inc. Has $64.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,381,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,571,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,613,000 after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

