Ellevest Inc. Has $955,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 218,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

NVO stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

