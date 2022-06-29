Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,490 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,497,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,730,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,650 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.24) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

