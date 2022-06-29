Ellevest Inc. Sells 60,436 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,436 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises 0.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.15% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 420,901 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,443,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,061,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 553.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 197,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 167,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82.

