Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.99. 176,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 149,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 28.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

