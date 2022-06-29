Enea AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ENEKF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Enea AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ENEKF – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. 300 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

Enea AB (publ) provides software products for telecommunication, cybersecurity, medical device, and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers 5G data management products, such as Enea Stratum Network Data Layer, Enea Unified Data Manager, Enea Digital Identity, and Enea Equipment Identity Register; and access management and policy control services, including Enea Access Manager, Enea Policy Manager, and Enea ENUM.

