EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.