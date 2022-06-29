Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises approximately 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.22% of Entegris worth $216,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. 108,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average of $120.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

