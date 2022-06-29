Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $48,000.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 43,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $36.85.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.