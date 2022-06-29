EOS Achieves Market Cap of $918.83 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $918.83 million and $180.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,058,649,626 coins and its circulating supply is 993,170,894 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

