Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price Down 8%

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $614.24 and last traded at $615.51. Approximately 2,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $669.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $678.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $719.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. ESG Planning bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

