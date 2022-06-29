Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.28.

Shares of ETSY opened at $74.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

