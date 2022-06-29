Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

