Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 1.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $70,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

