F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 150,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.62.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 33,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

