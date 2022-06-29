Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

