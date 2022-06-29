Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,650 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned 1.70% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 662.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 80,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $52.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

