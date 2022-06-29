Financial Contrast: Ashford (NYSE:AINC) vs. Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ashford and Wilhelmina International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.05%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford and Wilhelmina International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.11 -$9.93 million ($13.74) -1.00 Wilhelmina International $56.81 million 0.40 $4.52 million $0.58 7.60

Wilhelmina International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -0.18% -17.44% 8.12% Wilhelmina International 4.94% 14.55% 8.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Ashford on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. The company offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. It is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.